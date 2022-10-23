DA Davidson Comments on A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

NYSE AOS opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.63. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.