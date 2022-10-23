Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.8 %
NYSE:CWK opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
