Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:CWK opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.