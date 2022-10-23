CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $52.79 Million

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market cap of $52.79 million and $96,092.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

