Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Crystal Valley Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance
CYVF opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $60.90. Crystal Valley Financial has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $68.25.
About Crystal Valley Financial
