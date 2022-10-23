Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market cap of $74.70 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005105 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001275 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00020253 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Creditcoin Coin Trading
