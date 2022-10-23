Credit Suisse Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $271.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $263.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day moving average is $220.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its stake in Netflix by 53.6% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

