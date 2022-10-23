Credit Suisse Group Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $64.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

