Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

RNO stock opened at €32.76 ($33.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.67 and a 200-day moving average of €26.51. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

