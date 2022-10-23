CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $188.88

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.88 ($2.28) and traded as low as GBX 188.72 ($2.28). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.36), with a volume of 138,983 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £130.43 million and a P/E ratio of 325.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 188.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

