Cowen Trims XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Target Price to $59.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

