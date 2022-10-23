Cowen Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.13.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. Globant has a 1-year low of $158.86 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $256,020,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Globant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

