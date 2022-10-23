Cowen Trims Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Target Price to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $248.13.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.70. Globant has a 1-year low of $158.86 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Trading of Globant
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Globant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 46,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth about $256,020,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Globant by 5.1% during the third quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
