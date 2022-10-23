Cowen Cuts Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target to $210.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $248.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Globant in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Globant from $303.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $248.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.13.

Globant Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1-year low of $158.86 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Globant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Globant by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

