Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €44.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of 1COV opened at €35.94 ($36.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.79. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52 week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €31.08 and a 200-day moving average of €35.59.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.