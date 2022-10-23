Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.78 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Covenant has a market capitalization of $162.78 million and $227,795.00 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for $2.61 or 0.00013609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covenant has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,337,144 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Buying and Selling Covenant

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars.

