Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,546 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of Corning worth $22,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $29,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after buying an additional 656,886 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

