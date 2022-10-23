Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

ROAD stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,684.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,165 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.