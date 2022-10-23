Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.07%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

See Also

