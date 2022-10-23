Comparing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 2.87 -$1.24 million ($1.57) -3.15 Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 6.82 $9.96 million $2.47 7.00

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Generation Income Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.39%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -44.54% -22.12% -4.95% Alpine Income Property Trust 61.20% 10.36% 4.72%

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Generation Income Properties pays out -29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

