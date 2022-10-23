Community Bank of Raymore Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 325.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.8% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

