Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 235.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,644 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

CBSH stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBSH. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

