Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

