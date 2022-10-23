Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc. owned 0.12% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,722,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIAL opened at $16.48 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

