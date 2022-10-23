CoinField Coin Price Hits $0.24 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $72.15 million and $154.00 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.11 or 0.27922404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010906 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

