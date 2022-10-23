Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Stock Position Trimmed by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,236 shares during the quarter. Cohn Robbins comprises about 2.3% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,899,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after buying an additional 257,207 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 1,500,965 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,111,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the 1st quarter valued at $10,484,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cohn Robbins by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 407,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohn Robbins Stock Performance

NYSE:CRHC opened at $9.97 on Friday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

Cohn Robbins Profile

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

