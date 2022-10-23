Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.63.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average is $250.05. The company has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

