Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $34,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $558,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 30.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,060 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.14.

CLH stock opened at $118.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $124.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,649.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

