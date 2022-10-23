Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Boosted by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after buying an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,035,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,264,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.