China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

