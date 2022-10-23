China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:COE opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.69. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
