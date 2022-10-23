CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,946 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.1% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in CVS Health by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.57.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 4,919,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,407. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

