CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 179,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $456,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.09 on Friday, reaching $302.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,599,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.63. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

