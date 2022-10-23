CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.54. 5,422,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,007. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

