CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 10,190 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.8 %

WBA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,883,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.