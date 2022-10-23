Chainlink (LINK) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $232.74 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00035566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,599,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators.”

