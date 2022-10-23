Chainbing Price Tops $2.23 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $533,155.00 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainbing has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00011659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing launched on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

