Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
