Celer Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.42 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $99.03 million and $3.42 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

