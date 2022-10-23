CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $103.83 million and $2.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,483.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003448 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005105 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12851824 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,932,233.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.