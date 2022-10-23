CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Tops $2.68 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $104.65 million and $2.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12851824 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $1,932,233.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

