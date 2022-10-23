Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) & Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Financial Analysis

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Biodesix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $94.08 million 6.01 -$31.29 million ($1.75) -12.28 Biodesix $54.51 million 0.78 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.59

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Castle Biosciences and Biodesix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 173.88%. Biodesix has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 780.50%. Given Biodesix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Biodesix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -40.37% -9.81% -8.96% Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46%

Volatility and Risk

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Biodesix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma and myPath Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test to diagnose suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

