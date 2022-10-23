Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.31 on Friday, hitting $275.42. 77,897,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,970,488. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

