Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Invests $237,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,978,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,849. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

