Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $9.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.8% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.79. 2,695,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

