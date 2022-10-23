Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 4,629 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.24. 1,553,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,005. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

