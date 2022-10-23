Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,297,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.