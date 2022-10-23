Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $71.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.20.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,887,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

