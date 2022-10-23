Candriam S.C.A. Sells 13,691 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,691 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $33,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.87.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.