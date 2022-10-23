Candriam S.C.A. Has $387.25 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

