Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 635,884 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 2.02% of Canadian Solar worth $37,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 91.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Stock Up 1.7 %

CSIQ stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.38. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.