Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.5 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,741,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

