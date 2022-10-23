Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$152.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CNI traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,283. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

